Visakhapatnam: Designer masks come to aid during pandemic

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to put up a collective fight against novel coronavirus, Apparel Park at Auto Nagar is manufacturing masks.

With the Central and State governments stressing on the importance of guarding oneself with mask, Apparel Park has so far manufactured thousands of designer masks made of various fabrics.

About 15 garment manufacturing units are there in the Apparel Park. Some of them are engaged in stitching masks in various models. However, because of the shortage of manpower, only few companies in the part are involved in making the masks.

Each manufacturing unit makes about 5,000 to 7,000 masks a day. G. Suvarna Reddy, owner of Sangeetha Garments, said there was a shortage of staff to make masks to meet its growing demand. About 3,000 designer masks have been distributed free of cost to the needy, she said and added that 30,000 masks have been supplied in the market so far.