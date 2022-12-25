Visakhapatnam: District gears up to handle any surge in Covid cases

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the festival season in view, Visakhapatnam gears up to tackle the spread of Covid-19, focusing more on places such as bus stands, railway station and airport where there is a large movement of people. In the backdrop of ensuing Christmas, New Year and Sankranti, the possibility of mass gathering, arrival of travellers from various destinations and community celebrations cannot be ruled out.

Given the severity of the first and second waves of the pandemic, the state government has set up oxygen plants including in King George Hospital, Visakha Institute Medical Sciences (VIMS) and Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases to ensure the sufficient supply of oxygen for emergency needs. As such, 29 new oxygen plants were set up across the state.

Directing the health officials to maintain the oxygen plants in the district, Health and District in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini mentioned that the state is equipped to face the impact of the Omicron subvariant BF.7 in case of any surge.A genome sequencing lab was set up in Vijayawada and the authorities concerned were asked to send the samples there for genome sequencing.

Directions were given to make appropriate arrangements for the supply of oxygen, medicines, ventilators, rapid kits and RT PCR kits without any shortage. Currently, 15.19 lakh RT PCR kits and 37,000 precautionary doses of vaccine are available in the state. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for international arrivals to control the spread of the virus. According to the guidelines, safety protocols to be followed at entry points of airports and seaports.

Precautionary measures should be followed at the airport and during flying time and they include use of masks and following physical distancing. Sharing details, Visakhapatnam Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao mentioned that arrangements are made for sample collection booths along with a helpdesk at the airport. "In case of any identification of Covid-19 symptoms, travellers will be isolated as per the standard protocol," he informed.