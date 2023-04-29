Visakhapatnam: FAPCCI launches first edition of Excellence Awards

Visakhapatnam : In order to make candidates industry-ready, the state government is keen on setting up ITI and polytechnic colleges to cater to the growing industry needs, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said.

Participating in the announcement of the first edition of Excellence Awards of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) organised here on Friday, the Finance Minister mentioned that funds will be released to set up practical labs at polytechnic colleges and ITI institutions.

Appreciating that FAPCCI is aiding in boosting the industrial sector in both the Telugu states, Rajendranath Reddy observed that those completing the ITI course lack in industrial skills and fail to be competitive.

Speaking on the occasion, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that the state government would extend its support to those who come forward to set up private industrial parks in Andhra Pradesh. "In case if stakeholders wish to suggest any additions to the New Industrial Policy, they are welcome to do so," Amarnath conveyed.

By September 2025, the first domestic flight is set to land in Bhogapuram International Green Field Airport. Subsequently, international flights will also land at the airport in the next three to four months, the IT Minister stated.

Those who contributed remarkably in 11 sectors will be presented with Excellence Awards, FAPCCI president Karunendra S Jasti said. "The awards motivate the companies to aim for national and international awards. It creates an environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. With this maiden edition, FAPCCI plans to conduct it as an annual programme," he stated.

Supreme Court former Judge Jasti Chelameswar, FAPCCI vice president Kankatala Mallik and former president CV Atchyut Rao, among others were present.

FAPCCI invites entries for the Excellence Awards and the last date for receiving nomination form/application is on or before July 15. A poster was launched and a film was released on the occasion.

The Excellence Awards will be given to extend support to the industrial ecosystem and celebrate the success of AP's industrial growth. The entries are open now and nominations are invited for 11 categories, including MSMEs and entrepreneurs. The award presentation is likely to be launched in August or September.

The ministers and FAPCCI members presented mementoes to the award sponsors.