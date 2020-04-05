Visakhapatnam: Fighting withdrawal symptoms amid lockdown

Visakhapatnam: In a step to provide online assistance to alcoholics and those suffering from any psychological problems in the wake of lockdown, Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC) has come up with a helpline No: 9849903056.



When life came to a pause following the 21-day lockdown to contain further spread of the Covid-19, alcoholics find it tough to overcome their cravings as availability of liquor comes to a halt. The facility aims at providing solace to them through online counselling.

"Apart from alcoholics, the facility can also be availed by those feeling anxious or depressed during lockdown. With people's movement coming to a standstill, we launched the helpline to offer counselling for patients experiencing any psychological disorder. A team of psychiatrists will respond to the call and offer suggestions to those who seek professional help. Depending on the severity, suggestions will also be given to them to seek medical help. In collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences helpline number, the hospital aims to reach out to people across the nation," explains S Radha Rani, Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care.

At present, four people are undergoing treatment at GHMC to get over their addiction post lockdown. Severity in withdrawal symptoms varies from person to person. "It might be mild or moderate or severe depending on a person's tolerance level and other attributes. Initially, one can witness mild tremors, irritation, sleeplessness, headache and craving. In some cases, the symptoms might come down in three-four days. However, some might develop lack of appetite, insomnia and auditory hallucinations which will continue for a week or even a longer period. In severe cases, visual hallucinations, delirium tremens, disorientation, lack of focus and seizures will be seen. If neglected, they might develop suicidal thoughts as well. In such cases, it calls for a medical emergency as the patient has to be treated and kept under observation," cautions Dr Radha Rani.

Experts say that family support plays an imperative part in handling alcoholics when they develop withdrawal symptoms. In many cases, a patient requires vitamin supplements, adequate fluid, nutritious food, spiritual intervention, family time and music to overcome withdrawal phase. But in the long term, psychiatrists add, developing a hobby and keeping engaged work wonders.