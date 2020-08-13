Visakhapatnam: Florists on cloud nine as business remains in safe zone

Visakhapatnam: 'Sravanam,' an auspicious month in the Telugu calendar, generally brings windfall to flower traders as they reap rich benefits during the season.



For women in Telugu households, Tuesdays and Fridays in Sravanamasam call for elaborate rituals as they celebrate 'Sravana Mangalavaram' and 'Sravana Sukravaram.' The rituals followed during festivities require a generous quantity of fresh flowers and garlands to deck up the 'puja' corners at home.

Cashing in on the trend, flower traders strike a deal as the demand for various types of flowers see an unusual surge in the market. During Sravanam, their business flourishes like flowers in full bloom.

But this year, they have a different story to narrate as the coronavirus pandemic dampens the festive spirit. P S N Reddy, a flower vendor in Gopalapatnam, says, "When compared to last year, the price of flowers has gone up almost threefold. Since many observe the 'puja' rituals indoors this year, the demand for flowers has not seen any major dip due to the coronavirus pandemic. But yes, the quantity of purchase among consumers has come down. However, since the cost of flowers has increased, the business has not been impacted much."

Currently, in Rythu Bazaars, a kg of Chrysanthemum (Chamanthi) costs Rs 600 and a dozen flowers Rs 20. Rose is priced at Rs 600 a kg and a dozen roses Rs 20. A string marigold costs Rs.30, jasmine (moora) Rs 30. In open markets, the same quantity of flowers costs 30 to 40 per cent extra.

While the stock for the Rythu Bazaars arrive from Anandapuram and other areas, the flower vendors from the open markets get their stock from Rajamahendravaram at half the price compared to the cost of local wholesale dealers. "This way, the open market traders get doubly benefited as they have to invest less and sell flowers at a high cost," says Lakshmi Narasamma, a flower vendor.

On Thursday, shoppers visited the markets to bring home bags of flowers as many of them observed Varalakshmi Vratham on Friday.