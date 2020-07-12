Visakhapatnam: GITAM hosts webinar on mathematical modelling

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Mathematics, Institute of Science of GITAM organised a national webinar on 'Mathematical modelling and sample size determination in research' on Saturday, marking the World Population Day.



Professor of Statistics and Dean of Ramanujan School of Mathematical Sciences, Pondicherry University, Tirupathi Rao Padi delivered lecture on 'Mathematical modelling - exploring knowledge products'.

The webinar also saw Statistics consultant of SVIMS and former Professor of Statistics, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, K V S Sarma delivered a lecture on 'Sample size determination in research - a practical approach'.

A total of 1,570 members from all over the country took part in the webinar and got benefited in framing a mathematical model in solving sums with the help of statistical tools. E-certificates were given to all the participants.

The organising secretaries Sirishaa Veeramachaneni and Sridhar Akiri conducted the webinar with the support of Raja P Pappu, Director of Directorate of Research and Consultancy M Saratchandra Babu, Principal, GIS and Head of the Department of Mathematics N Ravi Shankar.