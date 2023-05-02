Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks pact with Edu Skills Foundation

Visakhapatnam : In a step towards strengthening industry-academia interactions, faculty development programmes and improve career opportunities for students, GITAM signed an MoU with Eduskills Foundation here on Monday.

A non-profit organisation, the foundation enables industry 4.0 ready digital workforce in the country.

The MoU documents were exchanged by the institution’s registrar D Gunasekharan and foundation’s Chief Operating Officer Satya Ranjan Biswal in the presence of Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar E Variyar.

Addressing the gathering, the Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor expressed confidence that the move will increase career opportunities among students and industry academia interactions in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Ranjan Biswal said that the institution will be partnering with leading corporates like AWS, Juniper Networks, Celonis, UiPath, Blue Prism, Palo Alto, Fortinet, Microchip, Alteryx, etc. to meet the objectives of the collaboration.

The institution’s career guidance centre director S Vamsi Kiran said the MoU will enable students to pursue internships in latest domains like cloud computing, cyber security, robotic process automation, AI and ML, etc., Further, he stated that the initiative will also provide virtual internships with industry mentors.