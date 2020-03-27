Visakhapatnam: GITAM Medical Hospital to cater to patients in four districts says Collector V. Vinay Chand

Visakhapatnam: The government has set up four Covid-19 isolation centres in the State including Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), District Collector V. Vinay Chand said at VUDA Children's Arena on Friday.



Conducting a review meeting with the district committee members, the Collector said VIMS was designated as the centre for four districts – Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari. GITAM Hospital has been selected for treating Covid-19 patients in the district.

Further, he said that there will not be any interruption to the supply of essentials to the consumers and they will be made available from 6 am to 1 pm. Since social distancing was not being followed in Rythu Bazaars, the Collector said, 14 Rythu Bazaars have now been increased to 34 at various points, including AU Engineering Grounds, Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College and A S Raja Ground to cater to the needs of the citizens.

Soon, fish will be sold at these places. "Bus facility will be provided to farmers who sell their produce at Rythu Bazaars. Efforts are on to provide door delivery of products for those in GVMC limits," Vinay Chand stated.

The Collector said Visakhapatnam district has so far registered four Covid-19 positive cases. Of the 112 samples sent for coronavirus testing, four turned out to be positive, while results of 10 are awaited, two reports have been resent, he added.

Vinay Chand said that the VIMS isolation centre would cater to patients located in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts and they would be treated in Visakhapatnam. Based on the requirement, medical and paramedical, nursing staff, and microbiologists will be made available with immediate effect. Later, the District Collector inspected the isolation ward and instructed the officials concerned for improved service.

Government whip B Muthyala Naidu's daughter B Anuradha donated Rs 1 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic. A cheque worth Rs 1 lakh was presented to the District Collector.

The meeting was attended by GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Additional Commissioner Tameem Ansaria, Joint Collectors L Shiva Shankar and M Venugopal Reddy.