Visakhapatnam: GMC provides shelter to migrant workers

Visakhapatnam: Migrant workers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kolkata and Bihar in Visakhapatnam now find a shelter to feed themselves as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) accommodates them in various shelter homes.

About 2,135 migrant workers were without proper shelter and food ever since the lockdown came into force. But now, they not only get a shelter but also three square meals a day. Along with senior citizens, a majority of them are above 50 years of age and a few youngsters as well.

In addition to the eight permanent shelter homes run by the GVMC, another 23 shelter homes have been arranged on a temporary basis to accommodate more migrant workers and the needy during the lockdown period. Some of the shelter homes are located at Asilmetta, MVP Colony, Sheela Nagar, Seethammadhara, Simhachalam, Seethammapeta, Madhurawada and Malkapuram.

Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) Secretary Pragada Vasu said an exclusive shelter home was being operated for women at TSR complex. "Besides providing food and shelter, inmates will also be educated on the importance of staying clean and hygiene factors Awareness is also being created on the symptoms of Covid-19. Disinfectant measures are also in place to maintain cleanliness of the premises," he stated.

Though many NGO representatives and philanthropists come forward to give away food parcels to the inmates of the shelter homes in several areas, steps are afoot to provide food to them by preparing at the community kitchen. Besides the inmates at the shelter homes, food is also being supplied through an army of NGO representatives to the destitute and daily wager workers who made flyovers, railway station and footpaths their temporary homes.

Although lockdown had an adverse impact on the economic condition of the migrant workers, efforts are being made to ensure three square meals a day along with shelter for them.