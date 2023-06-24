Visakhapatnam: Golden future for millet farmers

Visakhapatnam: Millets and pulses will have a huge demand in future and the Central and state governments should extend support to meet their rising demand, said Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Chairman Vijay Paul Sharma.

As part of the regional meeting held for formulating price for Rabi crops for the 2024-25 for southern states here on Friday, he stated that there is a golden future for the farmers cultivating millets and pulses.

The CACP Chairman said the commission would make recommendations to the Centre to determine the prices keeping in mind the benefits of the states and the demands of the representatives.

As part of the conference, the commission chairman and other members explained about the procedures followed by CACP along with the report format, pricing policy, favourable and unfavourable conditions in the agricultural sector.

Vijay Paul Sharma suggested that farmers, who mainly grow millets, should be given all possible support. He mentioned that marketing facilities should be provided according to the available crop and storage capacities to be increased.

On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, vice chairman of the Agriculture Mission MVS Nagi Reddy brought the demands of the farmers to the notice of the CACP Chairman.

Responding to that, Vijay Paul Sharma stated he would take it to the attention of the Price Commission.

Special Commissioner of Agriculture C Hari Kiran said the state government is supporting the farmers in every possible manner. The actions taken by the AP government were explained to the members of the commission.

In the conference, CACP commission members Dr. Naveen Prakash Singh, Anupam Mitra, Ratan Lal, members of AP Agriculture Mission, representatives of farmers and farmer associations from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala participated.