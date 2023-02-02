Visakhapatnam: Goods train derailed near Sivalingapuram, one train cancelled

A goods train coming from Bacheli towards Visakhapatnam, derailed near Sivalingpuram yard before Tunnel-7 in Sivalingapuram-Boddavara section of Kottavalasa-Kirandul section here on Thursday.

Eight loaded wagons got derailed at the site. Accident Relief Trains from Koraput and Visakhapatnam proceed to the site to organise restoration operations.



Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy proceeded to site to monitor relief operations. Restoration works are being initiated on a war footing. With this, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) was cancelled on Thursday. Refunds were arranged to the passengers and online tickets holders were advised to file online refunds.