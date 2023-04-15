Visakhapatnam: GVL discusses VSP issues with RINL CMD Atul Bhatt

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao met CMD of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Atul Bhatt and discussed ways to improve functioning of the steel plant on Friday.

The meeting was held a day after Union minister of state for steel and rural development Faggan Singh Kulaste said that the Centre looks forward to strengthening the RINL even if it means increasing the number of wings of the company.

Besides raising the issue in Parliament, the Rajya Sabha MP met ministers and officials concerned to take the issues of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to their notice regarding working capital, raw material and many problems faced by RINL employees.

The MP met Atul Bhatt and discussed development of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Responding to him, the RINL CMD informed the MP that the efforts being made to ease working capital problems and said that the Expression of Interest to procure raw materials or working capital has elicited a good response from the steel industry.