Visakhapatnam: GVL unveils karate competition poster

Visakhapatnam: Players from Visakhapatnam are excelling at national and international level sports competitions, said Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao. Unveiling the South India 8th Wadokai Karate Competition poster here on Wednesday, the MP said winners of the competition would participate in international level karate competitions to be held in Visakhapatnam in November.



The competitions will be held on July16 at Ambedkar Indoor Hall at Marripalem in Visakhapatnam, informed tournament chief organiser K Siva Ganesh.

BJP Gajuwaka convener Karanamreddy Narasing Rao, Karate association president Chigurupalli Satish Kumar, members Nukaraju, Prem Kumar, district Wadokai Karate association president Ramu participated in the programme.