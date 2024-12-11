Visakhapatnam: Hospital staffer held for misbehaving with woman patient

Visakhapatnam: An employee of a private hospital was arrested for molesting a woman patient on Tuesday. According to information, an injured woman, who met with an accident at Siripuram junction, was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday.

As doctors suggested scanning for the patient, a relative of the injured alleged that she was assaulted by a person working at the scanning section.

According to the relative, P Prakash at the hospital made the victim undress for the scanning. “Instead of taking her to an emergency ward, she was taken to another floor for the scanning,” the relative stated, adding that the person at the scanning room reportedly misbehaved with the victim.

Despite the relatives bringing the issue to the notice of the management, they said that no action was being initiated against Prakash. Instead, the hospital management was supportive of him.

The issue, however, came to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Responding to it immediately, the Chief Minister directed the police to look into the issue and take serious action against the erring staff for his reported misbehavior with the victim.

The III Town police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. Later, he was produced before the court and remanded for 14 days.