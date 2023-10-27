Visakhapatnam: HR experts share insights on recruitment trends

Visakhapatnam: SAP Labs Early Career Talent Attraction director Kamal Stephen said that conversion of data into actionable insights, thinking, awareness of market trends, proactive learning and upskilling are the tools that employees of the future will need.

In his keynote speech at the ‘HR Conclave-23’ organised by the career guidance centre of GITAM here on Thursday, he said a competitive mindset should be developed among students to be able to cope up with the current industry requirements. Involving human resource experts, the conclave focused on the theme ‘recruitment trends in volatile situations mastering the right skills’.

Senior HR leaders from reputed companies such as SAP Labs, IBM, Cognizant, Silicon Labs, Amara Raja Group, Intel, Brandix and Alstom participated in panel discussions in the day-long event. The experts pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the world adversely. As a result, there has been disruption in the hiring process. As the trends continue to change fast, they felt, there should be updated curriculum and course structures in higher education.

The speakers suggested that knowledge and skills are the most important factors companies use to assess freshers during campus placements. They informed that the students should take up individual projects, online courses, internships and adopt ways to gain valuable work experience to widen their horizons.

Stressing on minimising the industry-academia gap, Vice Chancellor of GITAM Dayananda Siddavattam suggested that the curriculum should be modified from time to time to meet industry needs. The institution dean Ch.Vijay Sekhar, Alstom director Srinivas Atla, IBM location head Anuradha Amudalapalli, Cognizant senior director C. Subrahmanyam, among others participated in the discussions.