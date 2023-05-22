Visakhapatnam: IIM-V first Executive MBA batch inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Visakhapatnam welcomed its first batch of the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme meant for working professionals at its campus in Gambhiram on Sunday.

Chairman and Independent Director, BurgerKing India and Operating Partner, Advent International D Shivakumar inaugurated the programme in the presence of director of IIM-V M Chandrashekhar.

During the inaugural, D Shivakumar spoke about technology, and the importance of management education. He briefed about instances of technological disruptions such as telephone, television, mobile phones, computers, and currently Chat GPT, and how their benefits crystalise over time. On the management front, he exhorted the participants to make the best out of their MBA learning journey by staying focused throughout. He motivated the students to take up projects that either have digital or sustainability components in them.

Welcoming the participants, Prof Chandrasekhar congratulated them on joining the programme. Quoting Bertrand Russell, he said, "More important than the curriculum is the question of the methods of teaching and the spirit in which the teaching is given." He suggested the participants collaborate with faculty members to bring out case studies that reflect contemporary management scenarios.

Candidates who embarked on the EMBA programme will be provided state-of-the-art learning programme and technology support.

EMBA is a master’s degree programme designed with an objective of imparting management education to working professionals seeking skills and strategies to make their organisations perform well. The programme is offered in blended mode on an interactive learning (IL) platform in technical collaboration with TimesPro, India’s leading Higher EdTech platform.

Programme chairperson Happy Paul mentioned that the EMBA batch 2023-25 consists of 147 working professionals coming from diverse industries such as manufacturing, IT, banking, consulting, ecommerce, telecommunication, retail etc., with an average work experience of over nine years.

Participants would be at the campus for a five-day immersion module that continues till May 25. Later, the classes will be conducted in online mode during weekends.