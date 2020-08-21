X
X
Visakhapatnam: KGH, AMC to conduct phase II, III of clinical trials

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved to conduct two clinical trials in Andhra Medical College/King George Hospital

Visakhapatnam: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved to conduct two clinical trials in Andhra Medical College/King George Hospital.

According to the communication received from the Directorate of Medical Education, Vijayawada, phase II clinical trial was involved in usage of CRO Navitas Life Sciences 2-Deoxy- D-Glucose as an adjunctive therapy to standard of care of acute treatment of moderate to severe Covid-19 cases.

The study has the support of DRDO. Y Gyana Sundar Raju of General Medicine was appointed as principal investigator for the study.

Similarly, phase-III single blind randomized control study will be conducted to determine the safety and immunogenicity of the coronavirus disease vaccine – Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute of India. The study was supported by ICMR. Professor of Community Medicine B Devi Madhavi was appointed as principal investigator for the trial.

A team of experts from various departments are co-investigators for the studies.

