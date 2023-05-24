Visakhapatnam: LICAOI to fight against privatisation policy

Visakhapatnam: LIC Agents’ Organisation of India (LICAOI) national general secretary PG Dileep said they will fight to save the public sector units from getting privatised and people should extend support to the protests.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, he said during the 6th seminar of LIC Agents Association of India, a number of resolutions were made.

Dileep said the BJP government was destroying government properties and handing them over to private players. He said it was not a right decision to go for LIC IPO without consulting with policy holders, employees and agents. There is a possibility of ruining the career of LIC employees as well as agents through the move, he added.

The national general secretary alleged that 33 lakh LIC agents across the country are losing their jobs due to the Union government’s decision. He said that 19 resolutions were introduced in the Maha Sabha.

Former MP AV Bellarmin said the conference unanimously approved the resolution to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, cancel the LIC IPO policy, provide pension facility to all LIC agents, and fight against Centre's privatisation policies. He alleged that Narendra Modi’s government is trying to hand over the country's wealth to Ambani and Adhani.

The LICAOI members warned that a public agitation would be launched against anti-people policies. Former MP, LICAOI working resident Dr A Sampath, south zonal general secretary PL Narasamha Rao, other leaders L Manjunath, RKSV Kumar were present.