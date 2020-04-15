Visakhapatnam: Liquor bottles stolen

Visakhapatnam: A bar-cum-restaurant opposite Gajuwaka RTC depot was looted on Monday night as unidentified miscreants barged into it.

According to the police, some unidentified miscreants lifted 140 liquor bottles of various brands worth Rs 90,000. The owner of the bar lodged a complaint at Gajuwaka police station on Tuesday.

The police said three suspects were taken into custody. Further, they stated that due to non-availability of alcohol amid lockdown, some of the chronic drinkers indulged in the offence.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.