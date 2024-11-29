Visakhapatnam: LungLife screening programme launched

Visakhapatnam: As part of its groundbreaking initiative that aims to combat lung cancer, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs) launched India’s first LungLife Screening Programme for its early detection.

Lung cancer accounts for 5.9 per cent of all cancers and 8.1 percent of cancer-related deaths in India. Early detection aids in better treatment outcome and enhances the survival rate.

According to GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates of cancer incidence and mortality produced by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths in 2020. The LungLife Screening Programme aims at individuals who have the highest risk for lung cancer like people between the age group of 50 and 80 years, asymptomatic (no signs or symptoms of lung cancer), individuals with a significant history of smoking and people with family history of lung cancers.

Early screening through low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) can aid in early detection and significantly improve survival rates. Yet approximately 80 percent of high risk individuals have never discussed screening with their healthcare providers.

Dr K Venkateswara Rao, senior consultant pulmonology of the hospital, Visakhapatnam, said, “Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers globally, but early detection notably enhances survival chances. Through our LungLife Screening Programme, we aim to identify high-risk individuals early, using advanced low-dose CT technology, which minimises radiation exposure while maximising diagnostic precision.” Speaking on the occasion, consultant – pulmonologist Avala Ravicharan said the programme is particularly impactful for individuals with a history of smoking, passive smoking exposure, or a family history of lung cancer.

J Ramchandra, COO, of the hospital, said, “We are proud to be the first in India to launch such a groundbreaking initiative that reflects the centre’s leadership in oncology care. Our goal is not just to save lives but to empower individuals with knowledge and tools to take control of their health.”

Rakesh Reddy Boya, senior consultant - medical and Hemato Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Dr Pradeep Ventrapati, consultant – medical oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres briefed about the newly introduced programme and its impact on early detection of the disease and saving lives.