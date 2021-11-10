Visakhapatnam: Man catches fire while performing a stunt at festival celebrations

A shocking incident was reported at an old street in the Elimanchili area of ​​Visakhapatnam district where a man caught fire while performing a stunt during a festival (Nagula Chaviti). The incident came to light late. Going into details, a man named Santosh who was doing stunts with fire by taking diesel into his mouth caught fire and was injured severely.

As the locals tried to put out the fire immediately, the diesel in Santosh's hand fell and the fire intensified. This caused Santosh's face and chest to catch fire and led to severe burns.

The locals who were there immediately responded by pouring water and extinguishing the fire. Santosh was already seriously injured. The incident, which took place while everyone was watching sent shivers down the spine. The victim has been shifted to KGH in Visakhapatnam for treatment.