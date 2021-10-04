Visakhapatnam: Man marries and deceives four women, victim complains to police

The incident where a man deceiving the women with multiple marriages has come to light in Visakhapatnam. Going into details, Appalaraju, who is also the CCRB head constable in the Visakhapatnam police department has lied and married four women. He married them without informing his past marriages and have five children with four wives. He also had deceived a woman Padma and made her undergo four abortions.

Against this backdrop, as the constable is getting ready to marry yet another woman and upon knowing the matter, Padma went to constable Appalaraju and had an altercation over his marriage.

The affair came to light after Padma complained Constable Appalaraju at the Disha police station in Visakhapatnam. Along with the police, the woman group has also responded to the incident.



The women group chairperson Katti Padma had revealed the atrocities of CCRB Head Constable Appalaraju and said that they would stand by the deceived women.

Meanwhile, Padma demanded that the constable be removed from office and criminal action be taken against him.