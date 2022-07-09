Visakhapatnam: Medical grads advised to follow high standards

Visakhapatnam: The graduation ceremony of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Medical College (GIMSR) was held here on Friday at the campus.

Attending as chief guest, KIIT University Pro Chancellor Subrat Kumar Acharya mentioned that medical knowledge, skills and social requirements for patient care are quickly changing and the new age medical professionals are anticipated to be life-long learners to provide effective patient care.

It has been proven that health professionals with high levels of empathy operate more efficiently and in their role in eliciting therapeutic change, he added. He advised the medical graduates to follow the ethics to impart high standards in the profession. GITAM president M Sribharath observed that many doctors, who continue in the country, prefer to stay in the cities and treat patients who can afford even as people in the backwoods grapple with an acute shortage of well-trained specialists. He hoped that the students will change the situation in the coming years.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar E Variyar, Medical Sciences Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane and Medical College Principal I Jyothi Padmaja participated in the graduation ceremony and congratulated the passing out students. A total of 116 MBBS students, who passed out of the 2016-17 batch, received their degrees. Shaik Asha received the institution's president gold medal for outstanding academic performance. Later, the physician's pledge was administered to the graduating students.