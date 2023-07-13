Visakhapatnam: Modular operation theatre set up at Divisional Railway Hospital

Visakhapatnam: The Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam has commissioned a modular operation theatre (OT) complex.



Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy inaugurated the facility that fulfils a longstanding demand from railway patients, organised unions, staff, and doctors at the hospital.

The modular OT complex comprises a main Modular OT for surgeries such as total knee replacements and spinal surgery, as well as semi modular OTs for general surgery, ENT, gynaecology, and other procedures. In addition, a separate theatre dedicated to eye surgeries was built within the complex. The facility also includes a room for endoscopies and a septic OT for performing surgeries on infected cases. The funding for this project was provided by the divisional level funds.

The construction of the complex took approximately one and a half years and the machines used in the OT are of German make.

With the establishment of the facility, the Divisional Railway Hospital has joined the elite club of sophisticated hospitals, including top corporate hospitals and premier government medical institutions. It is the first Divisional Railway Hospital in the East Coast Railway zone to have such a modular OT.

The inaugural was witnessed by Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Operations), Dr RK Thirualjothi, Chief Medical Superintendent, KPS Kashipathi Additional CMS and Mahesh Kumar, Additional CMS.