Visakhapatnam: Navy distributes aid to disadvantaged sections

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of the national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Naval Community in Visakhapatnam came together to reach out to the most disadvantaged sections of society.

In connection with this, the navy gave away 'care package' to the four NGOs -- Icha Foundation, Global Aid Foundation, Desire Society and Sampoorna. Each package consists of 600 kgs of rice, chairs for the special children, diapers for adults and cash donation of over Rs.60,000 was donated by the naval families.

While Icha Foundation provides food, clothing, shelter and therapy to the abandoned children with varying disabilities, the Global Aid Foundation empowers the differently-abled. The Desire Society works to support the healthy development of children infected with HIV/AIDS and abandoned by their parents and sex workers, whereas, Sampoorna is a hostel and a vocational training centre for the physically-challenged women.