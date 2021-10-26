Visakhapatnam: New officer-bearers of NHRD elected

Visakhapatnam: Head (HR and Admin) Vizag Asset, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, D S Varma has been elected as president of the National HRD (NHRD) Network, Visakhapatnam chapter for a period 2021-23. The decision was taken at the general body meeting wherein the new office bearers for the year 2021-23 were announced. KV Rao, V Bhaskar Srinivas Rao and P Ramu Naidu were elected as vice-president, secretary and treasurer respectively.

Members of the executive committee include B Muralidhara Rao, Srikanth, V Trinadh and Ch Venkatiah.