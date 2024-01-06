Visakhapatnam: Nijam Gelavali yatra takes north Andhra route

Visakhapatnam: As part of her north Andhra yatra ‘Nijam Gelavali’ that reached the third day, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari visited Visakhapatnam on Friday.

She resumed the yatra after Naidu’s release from the jail. As part of the tour, Bhuvaneswari interacted with the families affected by distress caused due to Naidu’s arrest in the reported skill development scam.

In connection with it, Bhuavaneswari met family members of Jagarapu Chinna and M Ramana in south constituency, P Kanaka Rao’s family members in north constituency. She gave away Rs 3 lakh to each victim’s family.

She assured that the TDP would stand by them in times of their need. Later, she enquired about their family members and other details before garlanding the portraits of those who passed away after Naidu’s arrest.

Next, Bhuvaneswari interacted with the family members of K Venkataramana and U Sarojini and P Radha Krishna Murthy in Gajuwaka. She was accompanied by former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Gandi Babji and V Anitha.