Visakhapatnam: NTPC recognised as best workplace

Visakhapatnam: NTPC has been bestowed with India's Best Workplaces in the manufacturing sector in 2022 among the top 30 organisations.

This is the fifth consecutive year the NTPC earned the recognition.

As many as 132 organisations in the manufacturing sector undertook the assessment for the recognition. Based on a rigorous evaluation, Great Place to Work institute has identified the top 30 organisations in the manufacturing sector.

The selected organisations excel both in people practices designed for the employees and act on the feedback to create a high trust culture.

Contributing to its commitment towards diversity and inclusion, NTPC recruited an all-women engineers' batch recently, a pioneering move in the sector.

Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute for the assessment, benchmarking and planning of action to strengthen the workplace culture.

GPTW has been studying employee experience and people practices across organisations for over three decades.