Visakhapatnam: Offline ticket counter witnesses long queues

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: The ACA-VDCA International Stadium commenced it's offline ticket sale for one-day match between India and Australia from Tuesday.

While online sale of tickets have already started, a large number of cricket fans queued at the stadium since wee hours of Tuesday to get offline tickets.

The day and night match is scheduled to be held on March 19th in Visakhapatnam.

According to ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy, the tickets are made available at Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium, cricket stadium, Gajuwaka, Rajiv Gandhi grounds from 10 am.

Meanwhile, Andhra Cricket Association representatives inspected the gates, barricades, galleries, etc. and gave instructions to the staff wherever there is requirement to improve.

