Visakhapatnam: Over a dozen stations across Waltair to get a makeover

Visakhapatnam : Over a dozen stations across Waltair division are going for a makeover in a time bound manner. From eye-catching entry points to advanced amenities and free WiFi, as many as 15 stations have been chosen to take up revamp exercise as a part of the first phase of the Amrit Bharat stations.

In connection with this, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Chipurupalle, Srikakulam, Naupada, Araku, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Damanjodi, Jeypore, Bobbili, Parvathipuram and Parlakhemundi stations have been selected for the first phase of development.

Once the development works get grounded, these stations will be endowed with retail facilities, cafeteria, executive lounges, improvement of station approach and circulating area, second entry point to the station building and high level platforms for the convenience of the passengers.

In addition, the amenities list includes 12-m wide foot-over-bridges with ramp facility, platform shelters, CCTV surveillance system, separate toilet facilities for men and women, improved amenities for the differently-abled, furnished waiting halls, free Wifi and enhanced drainage disposal and waste management system.

As a part of the Amrit Bharat stations scheme, the authorities have identified stations that require a makeover, the ones that register substantial footfalls and those that are going to draw a large number of passengers for the development. “Following strict timelines, the makeover exercise in the selected stations across the division will be completed in 18 months. While some of the works are in the stage of calling for tenders, development work has already started in some of the stations. They will soon be accelerated and ensure the project gets wrapped up within the set target,” explains Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair.

Currently, upgradation work is under process at Duvvada station. With increased platform stretches and shelters and foot over bridge extension along with a host of others, the station is going through a major transformation. Besides, non-interlocking and pre-non interlocking works are in progress at Duvvada in connection with replacement of existing electronic interlocking.

The non-interlocking work means temporary disconnection of points, signals, track circuits, axle counters and other signaling gadgets. This kind of working is normally resorted to works such as overhauling of lever frames, yard remodeling, introduction of electronic panel and RRI working, etc.,