Visakhapatnam: People turn out in large numbers for second dose of coronavirus vaccine

The second dose of coronavirus vaccination has begun in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. As many as 5 lakh Covishield and 1 lakh Covaxin doses have been supplied to the districts, said AP Medical and Health Commissioner Bhaskar. He advised those who took the first dose earlier to take the second dose from Thursday.

In this backdrop, people lined up in Visakhapatnam for the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine and stood in queues from 7am at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium in Maddilapalem. A total of 8 counters were set up there. Health officials said all arrangements had been made for the vaccination. Large numbers of elderly people also flocked to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus epidemic continues in Andhra Pradesh. The number of those suffering from corona is steadily increasing. It is also worrying that the number of people losing their lives due to the epidemic is on the rise. During the last 24 hours, 39,619 people across the state were tested for corona virus and 9,716 tested positive taking the tally to 9,86,703 according to the state medical and health department. Also, the 38 people killed on a single day due to coronavirus on Wednesday.