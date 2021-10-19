Visakhapatnam police issues notice to Nakka Anand Babu over allegations of Marijuana smuggling

Visakhapatnam police have issued a notice to former minister Nakka Anand Babu. Police who went to Nakka's house was given the notice to give evidence on hid comments related to the marijuana smuggling. Anand Babu, who held a press meet on the smuggling of marijuana from Visakhapatnam, made allegations against the government. The police went to his house and issued notices and said the statement would be recorded. However, Anand Babu refused to take notice of the police. With this, the police said they would come again in the morning.



Meanwhile, Nakka Anand Babu was anguished that how the police would come to his house in the middle of the night. He questioned what the state police are doing while the neighboring state police came and raided the marijuana bases. Anand Babu said that if the allegations are made, the police have to prove it and opined that he had the freedom to speak to the media on any topic as a former minister.



Narsipatnam CI Srinivasa Rao said he had asked Anand Babu to give evidence on marijuana smuggling. He said he had come to Guntur from Narsipatnam to get evidence over his remarks. The police said that they would come on Tuesday morning as Anand Babu said he would not give a midnight statement.



