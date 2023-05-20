Visakhapatnam: Police practise yoga to overcome stress

Visakhapatnam : Following the instructions of City Police Commissioner CM Trivikrama Varma, a yoga training programme was organised exclusively for the police personnel here on Friday at City Armed Reserve Police grounds.

The event was held under the supervision of Brahma Kumaris and aimed at training the cops to overcome stress through a set of asanas and breathing exercises. The ways to get rid of work stress and keep the mind cool were explained to the police.

Also suggesting various ways to boost the morale of the staff, the trainers said that they should have positive thinking and spare some time for meditation every day. The trainers explained the benefits of practicing yoga and meditation in the long run.

ADCP (AR) K Subrahmanyam, ACP (AR) RPL Shanti Kumar, and A Raghavendra were present during the session.