Visakhapatnam: Pride walk held to extend support to LGBTQ community

Visakhapatnam: Marking the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, asexual and queer) pride month, Nestham, a community-based organisation, organised 'Vizag Queer Athmabhiman Yatra-2022' walk in Visakhapatnam at Beach Road.

The walk started off from Park hotel and ended at Novotel at Beach Road.

Raising slogans such as 'stop discrimination against gays and lesbians' and 'consider LGBTQ rights as human rights', close to 100 participants took part in the walk on Sunday.

According to the organisers, it was the first ever pride walk organised by Nestham. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters, JCI and Rotary Act Club members, GITAM and Andhra University students along with local NGOs, LGBTQ activists and supporters of Liberty Rebellion Organisation and others participated.