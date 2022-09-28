Visakhapatnam Railway Zone will be established no matter what, says GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao clarified the Visakhapatnam railway zone and denied the news that there is no possibility for setting up the Visakhapatnam railway zone. He said that the railway zone will be established in Visakhapatnam at any cost and arrangements are being made accordingly. He spoke to the media at the BJP state office in Vijayawada to this extent and made the above comments.



GVL Narasimha Rao said that the central government had given clarity on this in the previous parliament meetings. He reminded that the Union Minister of Railways had answered the question asked by him.



Stating that he had spoken to Central Railway Board Chairman VK Tripathi today, GVL clarified that the railway zone process will continue as usual and urged the people not to believe the false news on the Visakhapatnam railway zone.



There have been reports claiming that railway officials have stated it is not possible to establish the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone announced under the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act. It is learned that there was no discussion held on Visakhapatnam Railway Zone at a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to discuss AP Bifurcation Act guarantees.

Earlier, Vijayasai Reddy also rubbished the news of Visakhapatnam Railway Zone and challenged that he would resign if the railway zone is not established in Visakhapatnam.