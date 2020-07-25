Visakhapatnam: Recruit new doctors, nurses to serve Covid patients says APCC secretary Mula Venkatarao

Visakhapatnam: Beds don't treat patients. Doctors do. And they are in short supply. The government should recruit young doctors and nurses. A 200-bed Covid-19 hospital will need at least 50 specialist doctors and 500 nurses to work in 6-hour shifts, points out APCC secretary Mula Venkatarao.

In a press release, he urged the Central and State governments to recruit more doctors and nurses at this hour of need. He pointed out that 1,200 young medical specialists who have completed internship will be happy to work in a Covid hospital for one year provided MCI recognises them as emergency medical specialists.

More than 1500 young heart specialists gained experience in large hospitals, these doctors will be delighted to work in Covid ICU provided the MCI sanctions permission.

Most of the DNB skilled doctors are currently jobless since they don't have a PG degree, most of these doctors will be happy to serve Covid patients in district hospitals for a year if exempted from the exams, he says.