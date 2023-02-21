Visakhapatnam: 'Satavasanta Kala Vaibhavam' on Feb 25 in Dubai

Visakhapatnam: Former MP and former Chairman of AP Official Language Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said 'Satavasanta Kala Vaibhavam' will be hosted in Dubai, UAE on February 25.

Sharing details of the event that marks the 10th anniversary celebrations of 'Kala' to be hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Telangana Tourism, Dubai Telangana Society, Kalayika Foundation and Kala, YLP said the celebration coincides with former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao and legendary singer Ghantasala birth centenary fete.

Further, the former MP said both the legendary personalities continue to inspire scores of people across the world.

Lauding the services of the organisers, the former MP said they have been working towards protecting Telugu tradition and culture, safeguarding the fine arts and artistes.

The ensuing event in Dubai aims at bringing the glory of Telugu people to the global space.

Actor Rajendra Prasad will be presented NTR International Puraskar on the occasion. A live telecast of the event would be streamed from Dubai.