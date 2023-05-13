Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam reaches out to devotees in various places

Visakhapatnam : The year-long shield of sandalwood paste smeared with aromatic substances covering Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam holds a lot of sacred significance.

The sandalwood paste, popularly known as ‘nirala chandanam’ is not only believed to possess therapeutic values but also considered as a giver of health and wealth.

Ahead of annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ and hours before facilitating ‘nija rupa’ darshan for the devout, kgs of sandalwood will be extracted from the deity. The process is quite lengthy for the archakas who take out the chandanam following rituals.

After the successful completion of the annual ‘nija rupa darsan’, the sandalwood removed from the deity will be packed in small sachets to be given to the devotees.

The sachets thus packed are flying off the shelves as soon as they have been stacked. They have a huge demand not only in India but across various parts of the world.

A dedicated counter is set up to offer the sachets to the people. Each devotee gets a sachet. However, within a week of commencing the sandalwood paste sale, the stock gets exhausted.

Explaining the significance, temple chief priest Godavarthi Srinivasacharyulu said that the sandalwood thus collected from the deity holds greater importance. “The sandalwood remains with Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy for the entire year except for a day. Special pujas and rituals will be performed throughout the year for the sandalwood that is applied over the deity. There is a belief that if the ‘chandanam’ is with us, it will protect us and bless us with health and wealth. Some also get the sachets to cure their chronic illness,” he explains.

A number of devotees preserve the sandalwood in lockers and work desks. Some of the people receive requests from their family members settled abroad for the sandalwood.

After the 'nija rupa darshan' and on the night of Akshaya Tritiya, the first layer of the sandalwood paste will be applied. Later, it is continued on the full moon day, including on Vaisakha pournami, Ashada pournam, Jyeshta pournami. Top quality sandalwood sourced from various places, including Karnataka, will be used for the deity wherein each layer consists of about 125-kg. Of the 500-kg of sandalwood applied to the deity, about 90 to 120-kg of sandalwood will be removed on ‘Chandanotsavam’ day.