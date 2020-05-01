Visakhapatnam: Small-time businessmen turn vegetable, fruit vendors

Visakhapatnam: The coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown have hit the operations of the small-time business units hard. The cash flow of these businesses has largely been affected and those operating such units fear that the pandemic would have cascading implications, putting their normal life out of gear for the next six months.

The biggest fear that keeps haunting small-time businessmen is uncertainty in accessing three meals a day as cash has stopped flowing into the family due to lockdown.As the fight for survival continues, a new breed of traders dons the role of vegetable and fruit vendors. With the demand for essential commodities continue to grow amid lockdown, many find this a way to earn income and meet daily expenses.

Initially, when the first phase of lockdown came into force, consumers used to scurry to the nearest Rythu Bazaar to stock up veggies and essential commodities in sufficient quantities. In order to control the crowd thronging in 13 Rythu Bazaars, district administration took steps to set up 81 temporary and 51 mobile Rythu Bazaars to cater to the growing demand of the commodities. Despite the mushrooming Rythu Bazaars, consumers arriving at the markets have barely reduced.

Explaining the challenges faced, K Pradeep, who used to run a noodles corner at Gopalapatnam, says, "It is now a question of survival for us. Though income has been blocked due to lockdown, our expenses continue to remain the same. Unable to see my family suffer any further, I decided to become a fruit vendor," says the father of two children.

Since district authorities gave permission to sell veggies and fruits sans any cumbersome procedures, an army of tea vendors, small eatery point owners and fancy shop operators opt to sell vegetables and fruits to keep the home fires burning.

"It is better to earn at least Rs 200 a day rather than going completely cashless. Even if the lockdown is lifted, I am not sure whether our business would pick up in the next few months.

Instead of worrying about an uncertain future, I started selling vegetables sourcing them from wholesale market. This has at least aided in meeting our weekly requirement," explains M Suresh Kumar, who runs a studio at NAD Kotha Road.

A section of daily wage earners, pan vendors and petty shop traders who wait eagerly for the lockdown to conclude now find the vegetable and fruit business a better option to support their family.