Visakhapatnam: Social distancing circles drawn at booking counters

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the precautionary measures considered to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Waltair Division has taken measures to enable people to practise social distancing norms by drawing circles on the floor. The division took the initiative of drawing circles across its jurisdiction.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava mentioned that social distancing circles have been drawn at important locations inside the railway stations, especially in areas where public interface is more, such as booking counters, reservation offices, enquiry counters and food courts.

According to railway officials, when the train services begin, queue lines will also be placed at particular counters. "This apart, measures are in place to create awareness among the passengers and visitors to follow social distancing," explained G Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.