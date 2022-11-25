Visakhapatnam: Special cover on VSP released

Visakhapatnam: Commemorating the contribution of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) towards sustainable development initiative, Postmaster General DSVR Murthy released a 'special cover' on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Thursday.

As a part of the state-level Philately exhibition (APPEX-2022), general manager (Corporate Communications) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited RP Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Department of Posts for releasing a special cover.

He urged the students to inculcate the habit of recalling the history through stamp collection and develop the hobby that provides them a world view.

Retd Postmaster General Muthyala Venkateswarlu educated the students how to study the history behind a postage stamp or a special cover.

He reminded the audience about the sacrifices made by unsung heroes during the freedom struggle. Speaking on the occasion, Postmaster General DSVR Murthy explained the significance of the postage stamps.

Directors of Postal Services M Jagdish Pai and V Rose Mary, assistant director (Philately) GV Bala Saraswati, special Jury members of APPEX-2022, philatelists across the state, teachers and students of various schools took part in the exhibition.