Visakhapatnam: Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple to boost spiritual tourism

Visakhapatnam: The shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy will soon be opened for the devout of the City of Destiny. With the construction work of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) endeavour gaining pace, the new shrine of Lord Venkateswara is all set to boost spiritual tourism.

In order to provide a suitable ambience for 'Malayappa Swamy', this shrine is housed at one of the hills of Rushikonda.

Along with the main deity at the sanctum sanctorum, the consorts of Lord Venkateswara will also find a place in the temple which is getting readied at a cost of Rs 28 crore. This apart, Lord Hanuman, one of the celestial carriers of Malayappa Swamy during Brahmotsavams at Tirumala also dots the premises.

The construction work of the administrative building, rest rooms for the 'archakas' and dedicated counters for 'prasad' are inching towards completion. In addition to a host of amenities, parking facility will also be provided downhill.

While the shrine is being constructed in an area of one-and-a-half-acre, the entire campus, including an arch at the entrance, a guest house, parking and resting facilities, is spread over 10 acres. A month back, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy visited the temple to examine the status of the temple construction.

"Soon, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the temple," he added. With the focus on enhancing temple tourism in the city, the new Venkateswara Aalayam will serve as one of the main tourist spots in the days to come.