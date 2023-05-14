Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Visakhapatnam: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Vizag
An incident of stone pelting was reported on the Vande Bharat Express in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Visakhapatnam : An incident of stone pelting was reported on the Vande Bharat Express in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. As per the preliminary information, the incident happened near seat no 53-54 of coach No: C12 near Kesamudram station.
According to the railway officials, some unknown persons pelted stones at VBE 20834 SC-VSKP train when the train was approaching Kesamudram station. Repeated stone pelting incidents have become a cause for concern for the railway officials.
Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy mentioned that repair works are in progress and the damaged glass of the coach will be replaced.
Further, he informed that the Railway Protection Force is looking for those involved in the offence by verifying the CCTV footage. He appealed to the people to refrain from such acts as it is a punishable offence and causes harm to the public.