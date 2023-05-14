Visakhapatnam: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : An incident of stone pelting was reported on the Vande Bharat Express in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. As per the preliminary information, the incident happened near seat no 53-54 of coach No: C12 near Kesamudram station.

According to the railway officials, some unknown persons pelted stones at VBE 20834 SC-VSKP train when the train was approaching Kesamudram station. Repeated stone pelting incidents have become a cause for concern for the railway officials.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy mentioned that repair works are in progress and the damaged glass of the coach will be replaced.

Further, he informed that the Railway Protection Force is looking for those involved in the offence by verifying the CCTV footage. He appealed to the people to refrain from such acts as it is a punishable offence and causes harm to the public.