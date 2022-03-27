Visakhapatnam: Storytelling has many benefits

Visakhapatnam: Director of Centre for Policy Studies A Prasanna Kumar said a mother's the first teacher and home the first school for every child.

Inaugurating a two-day-long 'potpourri of tales' to mark the 'World Storytelling Day' organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Public School here on Saturday in the presence of secretary of the institution DS Varma and Principal Shimpy Kumari, he highlighted the benefits of the storytelling and how it leaves a positive impact on the development of the children.

"Epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata teach us what we should do and what we should not," Prasanna Kumar said.

Students from Visakha Valley School, Siva Sivani School, Sarada Vidyanilayam also took part in the workshop.

Focusing on diverse themes and using props, storytellers M Sita Srinivas, S Nanda Satpathy and Sree Karuna engaged the audience by narrating a host of stories in an interesting fashion followed by an interactive session.

Storygami, activities based on paper art, music and other features formed a part of the day-one of the work-shop held at Visakhapatnam Public Library. The workshop will continue on Sunday.

Chapters of Harry Potter, the famous Chhota Bheem-Chutki, Good Witch and Little Red Riding Hood were narrated in an enticing manner on the occasion.