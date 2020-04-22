Visakhapatnam: Tailor stitches 5,000 masks, distributes to needy

Visakhapatnam: Notwithstanding the loss incurred ever since the lockdown was imposed, Visakhapatnam-based tailor P V Achari comes forward to stitch reusable masks and supply them to the needy free of cost.

When one of his friends requested the tailor to supply a few masks for distribution purpose, Achari reached out to his friend with a bunch of masks made using cotton fabric.

That was just the beginning. "When I came to know about the shortage of masks haunting health and sanitation workers while combating the pandemic, I thought of doing my bit to society and cater to those who are in need of the protective gear," elaborates Achari of Baba Tailors.

So far, the tailor has stitched more than 5,000 masks in the past two weeks and gave them away to health workers, sanitation workers and residents of various neighbourhoods. "Though it had cost me Rs.30,000 till now, I am glad to contribute to the collective fight against novel coronavirus," says the tailor, who has been in the sewing profession for over a dozen years now.

As more orders started trickling in, Achari engaged a few skilled persons, allowing them to work from home and paying them for the pieces stitched. "This way, they can also earn a little during lockdown that has hit our income so badly," reasons Achari. A resident of HB Colony, Achari has reached out to the residents of Akkayyapalem, Seethammadhara, RTC Complex and Sagar Nagar through his reusable masks.

He concluded by saying that he derived a great satisfaction when he sees a smile on people's face while offering them a mask.