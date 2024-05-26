Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Theatre workshop for children from May 27
- Vizag to host a theatre workshop for children from May 27 to 31
- Parents are advised to provide their wards a new platform
Visakhapatnam : To unleash the creative streaks of children, a theatre workshop will be organised in the city from May 27 to 31. Focusing on nurturing emotional intelligence, communication and confidence-building among children, the workshop aids the participants in mastering the art of communication and presenting themselves on stage.
Through exercises and role-playing, the organisers intend to teach survival skills for children and build their confidence level.
Encouraging children to utilise their summer vacation in a constructive manner, the platform aims at providing a unique experience for those aged between 8 and 14 years, involving them in essaying different roles on stage.
The workshop is organised by BookMagic Library for the first time in collaboration with Whistle Theatre. For registration details, one can contact: 8520005444.