Visakhapatnam to turn IT Hub soon, Integrated Technology Park, Iconic IT Towers to be built

Greater Visakhapatnam is set to turn an information technology (IT) hub. The state Information, Technology and Electronics Department plan to make at least 25 lakh square feet available in the next three years. The IT department is moving fast to make Visakhapatnam an IT hub as per the directions of CM Jagan. The Visakhapatnam Millennium Tower 'A', which is currently being developed for Rs 200 crore, has 2.04 lakh square feet of space available, while another 1.3 lakh square feet of space in Tower 'B' will be available soon.

Tower 'A' already has 1.04 lakh square feet of various companies, while another one lakh square feet is available. Also, the IT department plans to make 25 lakh square feet available through the construction of iconic towers at the massive integrated technology park in Visakhapatnam. The available land near Visakhapatnam will be used for this purpose. The integrated technology park will be developed to employ local youth with IT skills, universities, incubation centers, centers of excellence, co-working places, and plug-and-play.

In addition to signing deals with various companies to create 30,000 jobs in the IT sector this year, it aims to create 10,000 jobs by December this year. There will be talks with various companies and roadshows will be organized every month. Soon a huge investment conference will be organized to attract investments in the IT sector.

It is learned that the Adani Group has already signed an agreement to set up 200 MW data centers in Visakhapatnam and to provide employment to at least 25,000 people through the construction of Cycle University and IT parks.

Along with Visakhapatnam, infrastructure will be developed in Kakinada, Mangalagiri, Tirupati, and Anantapur to attract IT investment. It is learned that Chief Minister YS Jagan has already issued directions to develop IT concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Anantapur on about 1,000 to 2,000 acres to attract investment in the IT sector in the state.