Visakhapatnam: Traffic curbs on Beach Road

Visakhapatnam: In view of the Republic Day preparations, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Zone I, Chowdary Papa Rao on Thursday informed that traffic curbs would be imposed on RK Beach Road from January 17 to 25. Speaking to media here, he said the traffic would be diverted on RK Beach road from 5.30 am to 11.30 am and 3 pm to 5.30 pm and people should make a note of the traffic diversion and cooperate with police.

He said the traffic from Park hotel to NTR Statue on the Beach Road will be diverted towards Pandurangapuram Junction to All India Radio Junction, traffic from Novotel hotel to Pandurangapuram Junction will be directed towards NTR Statue to All India Radio Junction.