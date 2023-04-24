Visakhapatnam: Trains short terminated, rescheduled and cancelled for safety reasons

Visakhapatnam : In view of safety reasons, some of the trains will be short-terminated at Dantewara.

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night express train (18513) will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam on April 25 instead of Kirandul. The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 25 will be terminated at Dantewara. Similarly, Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train (08552) will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam on April 26 instead of Kirandul.

Due to safety works in Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway, some of the train services are affected.

Rourkela- Jagdalpur express (18107) leaving Rourkela on April 26, Rourkela- Gunupur Rajyarani express (18117) leaving Rourkela on April 26 remain cancelled. Also, SMV Bengaluru-Hatia express (12836) leaving SMV Bengaluru on April 25 will be rescheduled by three hour, 45 minutes.

Jagdalpur- Rourkela express (18108) leaving Jagdalpur on April 26 is cancelled, while Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani express (18118) leaving Gunupur on April 26 remains cancelled.

Passengers are requested to take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

Keeping public demand in view, Waltair Division will augment the Visakhapatnam-Banaras-Visakhapatnam special train with one second AC and one third AC coaches with effect from April 26.

The revised composition includes second AC-2, third AC-4, sleeper-12, general second class-2, second class cum luggage/ divyangjan coaches-2.

Meanwhile, in order to provide a comfortable and safe journey, Indian Railways decided to convert Guwahati-Secunderabad-Guwahati express (12514/13) into LHB rake.

Accordingly, Guwahati-Secunderabad train (12514) will run with LHB coaches from April 27, while Secunderabad-Guwahati train (12513) will run with LHB coaches from April 29.

The composition includes second AC-1, third AC-5, sleeper-12, general second class-1 and pantry car-1. People are requested to make use of these facilities.