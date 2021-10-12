Visakhapatnam: Tribals protest seeking solution to their issues

Visakhapatnam: The tribals from the Agency area took out a protest demanding the authorities concerned to address their issues at the RDO office in Narsipatnam here on Monday.

Placing 'ada' leaves over their heads, raising slogans against the officials, a large number of tribals joined the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, tribal union leaders demanded to resolve their issues at the earliest.

Distribution of Records of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas to the tribal people residing at non-scheduled tribal villages, issue of date of birth certificates and Aadhaar cards to the tribal children and providing electricity and road facility to tribal villages were some of the demands brought forward by the tribals.

AP Girijana Sangam Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee district honorary president K Govinda Rao demanded the authorities to provide 150 days of work for the land holders under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Later, he explained the tribal issues to District Collector A Mallikarjuna and submitted a representation listing their issues.